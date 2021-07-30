What our customers told us was missing from draft tenant satisfaction measures

Next steps for us

As a result of this feedback we are taking a number of steps – including sharing our findings with the Regulator of Social Housing and offering to be involved in the sounding board process to help develop the final tenant satisfaction measures.

First, we are crystal clear on our commitment to delivering customer satisfaction. That we will hear what our residents tell us, act on this and do what it takes to deliver the services they need from us. Continued customer engagement is a crucial part of this work, such as our regular ‘Big Check Ins’.

These take place every three months and see all Settle colleagues contact customers (either virtually or face-to-face) to ask how they are and to share their recent experience of Settle’s services. As a result, we already know that the majority of our customers (75%) feel respected by us – which is a good start. The remaining quarter want us to do more timely repairs and to get things right first time.

Customer engagement team

Second, to ensure findings such as these are accurately collated and acted on, from April we launched Settle’s engagement team. This brings together the functions of insight, engagement, continuous improvement and customer resolution into one team. It places the voice of our customers at the centre of business planning and performance, and also prepares us well for the increased emphasis on consumer regulation.

As part of this effort, we are working with our board to review the performance areas we report on and, importantly, how we do this. For instance, we already report on issues such as trust and effort, but are these the most effective measures from a customer perspective? Perhaps not.

The survey results show us that a measure of overall customer satisfaction would be more useful for residents, along with regular reporting on the specific areas such as building safety, planned maintenance and up-to-date information about the work we are doing in their neighbourhood.

Journey to net zero-carbon

Third, on sustainability we are working towards the government targets that take the country to net zero-carbon by 2050. We are committed to going faster where we can and working in an environmentally sustainable way across all that we do. For instance, we are investing an additional £16m on top of planned expenditure to ensure all our homes are at least Energy Performance Certificate Band C by 2030.

The award earlier this year of the SHIFT silver award is evidence of our progress in cutting carbon and customer energy bills through more energy-efficient homes.

Clearly there is much more for us and others to do on tenant satisfaction, but already we know that putting in place the foundations for more effective customer engagement and then acting on its conclusions is a sensible start.

Gavin Cansfield, chief executive, Settle