What our customers told us was missing from draft tenant satisfaction measures

Settle has asked its residents what they think of the government’s plans for measuring tenant satisfaction. Gavin Cansfield explains what it found
The government recently announced that this winter it will consult on the tenant satisfaction measures that were proposed in November 2020 in the Social Housing White Paper. In preparing for this article, I re-read the white paper, called the Charter for Social Housing Residents, as the paper that sets out the government’s plans for increased consumer regulation is also billed.
“How colleagues and contractors behave when delivering services affects how residents feel about the services we provide”
We see that the white paper looks for tenants to be treated with respect, listened to and heard – the only surprise is that government feels it needs legislation to tell us this is what we should be doing.
We work in social housing because we care deeply about helping people in need of good-quality, affordable housing; we need to be proud of our profession and proud to be professionals.
Tenant consultation
At Settle, we recently began our own consultation with residents to gauge their views on the proposed tenant satisfaction measures. We asked all our tenants to tell us which of the proposed measures were useful to them and also what else is important to them. A total of 440 residents responded and the results are instructive.
In summary, residents are broadly supportive of the draft measures proposed by the government. However, it is clear that, in general, customers are more concerned with their satisfaction with us in delivering our services than with more traditional measures of landlord performance, such as Decent Homes Standard compliance or proportion of responsive repairs completed right first time.
In addition, further findings of note included:
Next steps for us
As a result of this feedback we are taking a number of steps – including sharing our findings with the Regulator of Social Housing and offering to be involved in the sounding board process to help develop the final tenant satisfaction measures.
First, we are crystal clear on our commitment to delivering customer satisfaction. That we will hear what our residents tell us, act on this and do what it takes to deliver the services they need from us. Continued customer engagement is a crucial part of this work, such as our regular ‘Big Check Ins’.
“We are working with our board to review the performance areas we report on and, importantly, how we do this”
These take place every three months and see all Settle colleagues contact customers (either virtually or face-to-face) to ask how they are and to share their recent experience of Settle’s services. As a result, we already know that the majority of our customers (75%) feel respected by us – which is a good start. The remaining quarter want us to do more timely repairs and to get things right first time.
Customer engagement team
Second, to ensure findings such as these are accurately collated and acted on, from April we launched Settle’s engagement team. This brings together the functions of insight, engagement, continuous improvement and customer resolution into one team. It places the voice of our customers at the centre of business planning and performance, and also prepares us well for the increased emphasis on consumer regulation.
As part of this effort, we are working with our board to review the performance areas we report on and, importantly, how we do this. For instance, we already report on issues such as trust and effort, but are these the most effective measures from a customer perspective? Perhaps not.
The survey results show us that a measure of overall customer satisfaction would be more useful for residents, along with regular reporting on the specific areas such as building safety, planned maintenance and up-to-date information about the work we are doing in their neighbourhood.
Journey to net zero-carbon
Third, on sustainability we are working towards the government targets that take the country to net zero-carbon by 2050. We are committed to going faster where we can and working in an environmentally sustainable way across all that we do. For instance, we are investing an additional £16m on top of planned expenditure to ensure all our homes are at least Energy Performance Certificate Band C by 2030.
The award earlier this year of the SHIFT silver award is evidence of our progress in cutting carbon and customer energy bills through more energy-efficient homes.
Clearly there is much more for us and others to do on tenant satisfaction, but already we know that putting in place the foundations for more effective customer engagement and then acting on its conclusions is a sensible start.
Gavin Cansfield, chief executive, Settle
