What Pride Month means to me

These days, I don’t attend too many Pride events, especially now I live in quite a rural place, but I support my community in other ways. I am now proud of being gay and I no longer hide who I am inside and outside of work. In my last job, I worked in a primary school, so I hope I gave the children I supported a positive representation of the LGBTQ+ community. I am also pleased to be given this opportunity to talk about Pride as a representative of Sovereign. It is great to feel comfortable in myself, but also safe in the workplace to be who I am.

This month is National Pride Month and I was asked if I’d write something about what it means to me. My affinity with this month has evolved over the years – from my time of feeling ashamed of being gay to becoming comfortable and confident in who I am today. In the past, I’ve enjoyed going on marches and attending events for Pride with friends. Pride provided me a space to feel ‘normal’.

However, I know that sadly, although I feel safe in expressing my sexuality, that doesn’t mean that others do, which is why Pride Month is so important. Until everyone who identifies as LGBTQ+ feels safe and secure, then Pride Month needs to continue to strive for parity for my community.

When I started work at Sovereign last year, I had been through an incredibly difficult time – my wife and I had just lost our son and things were pretty tough. I decided I wanted to make some changes in my life, giving up my job as a teaching assistant in pursuit of trying something new. I wanted to do something practical and hands-on, but aside from DIY at home, I didn’t really have the experience.

I started looking at apprenticeships and Sovereign’s website immediately stood out. It wasn’t that other places said “don’t come here if you’re a woman, don’t come here if you’re black, don’t come here if you’re LGBTQ+”, but they didn’t expressly say “please do come here”, either.

Sovereign’s website was very clear. It said: “Your values are what matter.” It said: “If you’re willing to work hard, be adaptable and accountable, and pitch in as part of a team, then that’s what we’re looking for.”

But it also said, quite clearly: “We want to increase the number of women in trades.” There were women on their website talking about what it meant to be part of the trades team; Sovereign had won awards for its apprenticeship. I was given a practical introduction to what being at Sovereign might be like, by a female carpenter, completing the tasks in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

“I want the housing sector to know that giving people the confidence and the reassurance that they can be open – if they want to be – and the ability to be who they are at work is important”

When it came to the recruitment of women, they led by showing me who Sovereign was. And that’s how I realised that I can help, too. If I show myself – my skin colour, my gender, my sexuality, but also my work ethic, my willingness, my abilities – I present a complete picture that others can see and follow and understand.

I want the housing sector to know that giving people the confidence and the reassurance that they can be open – if they want to be – and the ability to be who they are at work is important. It’s about colleagues being aware that if someone does talk to them freely about their sexuality or their race, it might have taken quite a lot of courage for them to take that step. In fact, we can all make one easy change – putting pronouns on our signatures. It gets things out in the open, without it being a big deal.