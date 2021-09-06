What should social landlords consider for a hybrid working policy?

Could employers decide to withdraw hybrid working en masse at any time and would there be implications?

In theory, yes. But landlords would need to address any concerns employees have around the new arrangements at the outset, including whether or not to include a provision that they would keep hybrid working under review and that it could be brought to an end if needed.

However, I would seriously advise against this because of the risk of constructive dismissal claims and/or indirect discrimination claims based on if employees had been working on a hybrid basis or remotely with success for the past six months or longer, a decision to recall hybrid working is likely to be considered unreasonable unless there was a significant reason.

Based on that, we advise including limited circumstances where the right might be withdrawn, such as if customer demand is not being met or, importantly, if there are performance issues.

From a legal perspective, what challenges and opportunities does hybrid working present for recruitment and retention?

In my view, the recruitment pool is now potentially much wider, with opportunities for associations in geographical locations that perhaps are historically less diverse to consider recruiting and attracting talented employees from other geographical locations.

This could enable landlords to put into practice the National Housing Federation’s Code of Governance, which was brought in during 2020 and introduced a new clear emphasis on equality, diversity and inclusion for housing associations’ activities and composition. Each organisation is required to have policies and statements that meaningfully demonstrate commitment and set out priorities and objectives to achieve this.

Retention could become a big issue, though, because staff could potentially work anywhere in the country. So associations should think about measures that need to be in place to retain staff, such as flexibility or benefits.

Landlords also need to consider salaries. Employees based in the regions could potentially work for a London company with a London-weighted salary, so it’s worth looking at what they can do to compete with that.

Conversely, employers need to be careful they do not find themselves saying, “as part of our hybrid work policy, we don’t need to pay London wages any more”, because they could face constructive dismissal claims.

Looking at some of the considerations for when employees are in the office, can associations enforce mandatory mask-wearing and compulsory testing?

In terms of frequency of testing, although the government guidance doesn’t suggest mandating regular testing, we think it should be encouraged.

The government recommends employers offer on-site employees access to at least two lateral flow tests each week to help reduce the risk of transmission. Our view is testing more regularly than that for office-based staff is unnecessary when you consider that for care home staff working with vulnerable people, the regime is twice weekly with lateral flow and once weekly with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

In terms of mask-wearing, employers should consider the use of face coverings by employees, particularly in areas where they come into contact with people they don’t usually meet. But having a policy on face coverings in place is unlikely to be helpful if employers themselves don’t follow it – so it’s important they lead by example.