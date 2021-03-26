What will it cost for landlords to invest in net zero homes by 2050?

ao link

The 30-year clock for the sector to reach zero carbon emissions is ticking. The challenge for social landlords is how to balance the cost of meeting energy targets with building new homes and achieving new safety standards. A recent Inside Housing webinar explored this challenge

Picture: Getty
The social housing sector’s approach to asset management has become more strategic in recent years, but landlords now face the additional consideration of investing to achieve zero carbon by 2050.

Research by Inside Housing estimates that decarbonising the UK’s social housing stock – which is vital to achieving the 2050 target – could cost £104bn. This will be on top of existing commitments, including regular planned maintenance and investment in properties, and ensuring resident safety.

This Inside Housing webinar, sponsored by ARK Consultancy, discusses the scale of the asset management and investment challenge the sector faces.

Panellists considered what effective asset investment and achieving zero carbon means for social landlords; how to manage properties that cannot be brought up to required standards; how to fund such investment; and how it might affect the economy.

Inside Housing and Ark webinar: the speakers

John Fisher, director, ARK Consultancy

Mr Fisher is a director at ARK Consultancy and managing director of CHIC – a consortium of social landlords. He promotes a strategic, long-term approach to asset management and encourages collaborative working to secure efficiencies. Mr Fisher is an expert and thought leader in asset management planning and delivery and he leads the Ark property services team.

Steve Brookfield, director of housing and asset management, Housing Solutions

Mr Brookfield is an established senior leader with 25 years of experience, including leading large teams. He has been responsible for leading housing contracts for large and small housing providers, worth more than £120m per annum. He is committed to further developing Housing Solutions’ customer services, especially focusing on improving efficiencies.

Susan French, chief executive, Barnsbury Housing Association

Ms French is chief executive of Barnsbury Housing Association, based in Islington, London. She has previously worked for large organisations including L&Q and Hyde, where she was director for service excellence. Ms French has also worked as a senior associate consultant at Campbell Tickell. She is vice-chair of the G320 group and leads a group looking at how smaller associations can tackle the decarbonisation agenda.

Jo Hills, director of assets and services, Raven Housing Trust

Ms Hills is a chartered civil engineer and a fellow of the Chartered Management Institute, with many years of experience as an engineer and a director in construction and maintenance across the public, charitable and commercial sectors. She is the chair of the National Housing Federation’s London and South East Asset Management Group and a member of its Quality of Existing Homes National Group. Ms Hills joined Raven Housing Trust in 2014.

Ted Pearce, director of strategic asset management, Orbit

Mr Pearce joined Orbit in 2016, having previously worked to drive performance from the property portfolios of some of the UK’s biggest businesses including BT, Barclays and Severn Trent Water. He also founded his own property firm, Invigour. He is dedicated to the challenge of creating portfolios of warm and affordable homes and he has a track record in improving business performance through the management of property assets while at the same time recognising and managing risk.

