What will it cost for landlords to invest in net zero homes by 2050?

John Fisher, director, ARK Consultancy

Mr Fisher is a director at ARK Consultancy and managing director of CHIC – a consortium of social landlords. He promotes a strategic, long-term approach to asset management and encourages collaborative working to secure efficiencies. Mr Fisher is an expert and thought leader in asset management planning and delivery and he leads the Ark property services team.

Steve Brookfield, director of housing and asset management, Housing Solutions

Mr Brookfield is an established senior leader with 25 years of experience, including leading large teams. He has been responsible for leading housing contracts for large and small housing providers, worth more than £120m per annum. He is committed to further developing Housing Solutions’ customer services, especially focusing on improving efficiencies.

Susan French, chief executive, Barnsbury Housing Association

Ms French is chief executive of Barnsbury Housing Association, based in Islington, London. She has previously worked for large organisations including L&Q and Hyde, where she was director for service excellence. Ms French has also worked as a senior associate consultant at Campbell Tickell. She is vice-chair of the G320 group and leads a group looking at how smaller associations can tackle the decarbonisation agenda.

Jo Hills, director of assets and services, Raven Housing Trust

Ms Hills is a chartered civil engineer and a fellow of the Chartered Management Institute, with many years of experience as an engineer and a director in construction and maintenance across the public, charitable and commercial sectors. She is the chair of the National Housing Federation’s London and South East Asset Management Group and a member of its Quality of Existing Homes National Group. Ms Hills joined Raven Housing Trust in 2014.

Ted Pearce, director of strategic asset management, Orbit

Mr Pearce joined Orbit in 2016, having previously worked to drive performance from the property portfolios of some of the UK’s biggest businesses including BT, Barclays and Severn Trent Water. He also founded his own property firm, Invigour. He is dedicated to the challenge of creating portfolios of warm and affordable homes and he has a track record in improving business performance through the management of property assets while at the same time recognising and managing risk.