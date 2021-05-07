Why has it been challenging to create the golden thread of safety information that Dame Judith Hackitt envisaged?

How can these challenges be overcome and what are the benefits of doing so?

I think software and technology solutions can and will help here. That does not just mean coming up with systems to collate, sort and store data – although that is incredibly important. It might also mean finding new ways to capture data.

That could include, for instance, putting scannable tags onto individual assets such as gas boilers – which is something we’re working on with several clients. The tag can then be scanned by an engineer. Then, through an app, the engineer can see previous information recorded on the boiler as well as fully detailing all the work being carried out. That data is all automatically transferred to a central database which can be interrogated. These sort of approaches mean landlords have a real-time picture of compliance.

Where we have got to get to is information being routinely captured electronically and then stored in software systems that can be quickly and easily searched. That will mean that landlords can quickly and easily assess levels of compliance – as well as identify areas for improvement – but also that it is possible to regularly update tenants on the work that is being done to keep their homes safe and at a high quality.

How has the coronavirus pandemic affected progress on collecting data and engaging with residents on safety issues?

We are actually doing some research on this issue to understand it in greater depth but, anecdotally, there has been an impact.

Speaking to social landlords in the past year, they told me their sense is that some residents have been taking it upon themselves to fix the smaller issues they are facing in their households. In the context of a pandemic, that is understandable as people may be concerned about coming across as overly demanding during a very difficult time or may be anxious about letting repairs people into their homes.

But the result may be that there has been a significant under-reporting of issues over the past 12 months, which represents an additional concern for landlords.

What are the benefits of accelerating progress towards more reliable data collection on building safety?

Rapidly creating that golden thread of information will unquestionably improve safety. But if every landlord was able to say to every tenant, “Here is some bite-sized information that tells you we have completed all gas safety checks for your home on time and there were no issues and we have also completed the fire risk checks and resolved the five issues we discovered,” then it would also fundamentally transform the relationship between those two parties.

If you have a bit of mould growing in your home but have the feeling that your landlord does not care, then you are unlikely to report it. That means you will be living in substandard accommodation, which we know in turn will have a broader societal impact such as poor health, increased crime rate or poor economic outcomes. So if we get this right, there really is a virtuous circle that is created.

I strongly believe that progress is being made towards that aim, but I think we also have to identify that we are not going to get there in one big bang. We will have to take many thousands of steps in a co-ordinated way to overcome each of the hurdles in front of us on this issue. To do that, we all need to join together in a collaborative way – including software firms like Plentific.