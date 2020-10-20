Why Hyde is celebrating Black History Month for the first time

When we announced at Hyde that we’d be celebrating Black History Month for the very first time, staff were glad and excited. Some were even proud. But I don’t believe anyone was surprised.

“Staff across the organisation will be letting colleagues know what Black History Month means to them, sharing who our Black inspirations are and watching educational videos, such as ‘Reflections on 30+ years of BME Social Housing’”

We’ve been diving into our current diversity and inclusion offer over the past few months or so. This has been in the form of summer-long conversations, primarily due to the killing of George Floyd, the highlighting of police brutality against Black people (in the US especially) and the Black Lives Matter protests that followed around the world.

It opened the door for us to talk about diversity and inclusion, as well as systemic racism. These are sensitive and at times difficult topics to discuss, but necessary.