Why Silva Homes changed our pet policy

As a dog owner and animal lover, I recognise how a pet can enrich your life, providing companionship and improving well-being, and I knew that something had to change. We reviewed our pet policy with the help of our Customer Partnership Board, which advises our executive board on strategic and policy-related issues, so that our customers get the most benefit. We also surveyed our residents’ attitudes to the policy, ensuring that we consulted a wide demographic.

Almost 350 people responded, with a large majority in favour of a more flexible policy. Only our independent living scheme customers voted against this new policy, so they will continue to live without pets, unless they are assistance dogs. We presented our proposed policy at one of our recent customer partnership events and found overwhelming support from attendees.

As soon as it became clear that there was majority demand for a new pet policy, we began to plan how we could go about implementing the change. We have reshaped the policy so that it works with, rather than against, the needs of our customers. Now, every application for a pet will be looked at on its own merit and so long as there are no major issues which would impact on the animal or surrounding residents, we will happily give the go-ahead.

Our new policy also ensures better welfare for the pets themselves. We stipulate that all animals are registered with a local vet and well cared for. We also ask for an emergency contact to ensure that if anything happens to the owner, the pet has somewhere safe to go.

We are very pleased that the government has also recognised the importance pets can play in the home, as they overhaul model tenancy contracts. Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has specifically called on landlords to make it easier for responsible tenants to have well-behaved pets in their homes.

We will continue to take innovative steps to improve the services we give our customers – watch this space!

Dasos Christou, executive director for customer relations, Silva Homes