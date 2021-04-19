Why social landlords need a new ‘line of duty’ to tackle cuckooing

The popular BBC show Line of Duty has broadcast the issue of ‘cuckooing’ into homes across the UK, creating much discussion about a complex problem facing many social landlords.

For non-fans of the BBC’s police thriller, recent episodes have shown a vulnerable adult whose council-owned property has been exploited by organised criminals.

In what is known as ‘cuckooing’, the criminals effectively take over a property, using it as a base for their illegal activities. This may involve the preparation and distribution of drugs for county lines gangs or, in the case of Line of Duty, the property has become place for criminals to meet and store one of their dead victims.

It could be argued that a degree of artistic license has been applied for the powers of TV drama and it would be hoped that the body would not remain undetected in the vulnerable resident’s freezer for a nine-year period.

Housing professionals will commit to home visits, welfare checks and other forms of support, but a distinct lack of engagement through fear and often mistrust makes this TV scenario close to reality for some of the country’s most vulnerable residents.