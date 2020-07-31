Why we’ve got to stop badging community investment as ‘nice and fluffy’
Comment31/07/20by Jahanara Rajkoomar
Community investment activities often get pigeonholed as ‘added value’ services that are not always seen as important or necessary to housing – and that has to change, writes Jahanara Rajkoomar
