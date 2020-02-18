Why Wigan Council is bringing in new rules for shared housing

“Listening to resident feedback is crucial in ensuring we can shape communities and build a borough people can be proud of,” says Paul Prescott of @WiganCouncil #ukhousing

Under previous regulations, landlords and developers only needed to seek planning permission if their proposed HMO was to house six or more people.

Houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) provide a form of low-cost, flexible housing particularly for younger people and those on lower incomes. In Wigan Borough, there are currently 105 known HMOs.

Providing high-quality, affordable homes is a key priority for us as a council. We’re committed to helping existing residents find homes suited to them, while also encouraging others to move into our borough.

But, in Swinley (near to Wigan town centre) and central Leigh, where HMO concentration is quite high, residents have been raising concerns about reduced access to parking, changes to the character of the area, excess noise and impacts on the physical environment.

As a direct response to these concerns, we have adopted an Article 4 direction in those two areas, meaning that HMOs of any size will now need local planning authority approval.

But more than just needing approvals, the new policy will allow us to monitor the quality of HMOs and the impact a high number of them can have on an area. It also promises to be the beginning of a closer working relationship with the private sector.

Following the Article 4 direction, we’re now creating a supplementary planning document (SPD), which will provide guidance to developers and landlords about the standard of accommodation we expect for HMOs and the criteria that need to be satisfied to obtain planning permission.

