Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Housing Management
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
Will the shake-up of the planning system take into consideration flood risk and climate change?
Comment
12/08/20
by Andy Bord and Hugh Ellis
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Previous Article
Challenging the housing orthodoxy
Next Article
Planning White Paper: how will the government’s overhaul change the planning system?
Related Stories
Challenging the housing orthodoxy
Government-commissioned research highlights slowdown in delivery of Section 106 agreements
Shadow housing minister faces eviction as offices to be converted into flats under permitted development rights
One in four London private renters struggling, claims Khan
Government’s planning reforms: what impact will the changes have on affordable housing delivery?
Misguided planning reforms could unleash a new generation of slum housing
Greenwich strikes £300m deal for 750 affordable offsite homes
Is this the end of Section 106?
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved