Window cavity barriers flagged as crucial in preventing cladding disaster in Camden in 2012, Grenfell Inquiry hears

Following a fire in 2012 on the Chalcots Estate in Camden, which had the same aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding as Grenfell, cladding subcontractor Harley Facades produced a report that concluded the design of the windows were essential to preventing the fire spread.

The report said the “apparent that the design of the facade and fire-stops has unquestionably worked well, as despite the severe heat the extremes of the damage have been compartmentalised”.

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry has already seen chains of emails between the contractors, architects and building control inspectors which show they resisted the idea of including fire breaks between floors at Grenfell Tower and did not design cavity barriers above windows - as required by building regulations.

During phase one of the Grenfell Inquiry, experts concluded that the windows at Grenfell “had very little capacity to resist a fire”, allowing the blaze to break out of the flat it started in and ignite the combustible cladding on the walls.

The same team was used during the refurbishment of the Chalcots Estate as was used on the Grenfell Tower, with Rydon acting as principal contractor and Harley Facades as subcontractor.