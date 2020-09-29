With the end of the eviction ban, where is the ‘Plan for Winter’ for those in housing need?
As a second wave of coronavirus arrives and the weather turns colder, tenants in England facing up to the end of the evictions ban and all the furloughed workers who will no longer have a ‘viable job’ from next month need a plan for winter. They do not have one yet, writes Jules Birch
