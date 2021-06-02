Working practices have shifted due to COVID-19: what are the next challenges and opportunities?

In association with:

What should organisations consider as they seek to adapt to new ways of working?

Perhaps the biggest change has been the move to the cloud. We should know, as heavily investing in digital platforms and integrated back-office systems has allowed Code Red to transform its business by also moving onto intelligent cloud-based platforms.

From a recruitment perspective, this change has opened up a new candidate pool of IT professionals that organisations would not previously have been able to access because they lived too far away from the office. However, with remote access, we have been able to broaden our search for untapped talent for our clients.

So when looking to embrace new ways of working, do not be fearful – be excited. You can now attract candidates that you may not have considered previously – and with the potential for reduced travel costs, or for recruiting from regions in which salary demands may be lower, they might even cost less than you would have budgeted for a year ago.

What are the significant risks organisations should be aware of?

Cybersecurity, or the lack of it, is a significant threat. The type and volume of personal and financial customer data that housing providers hold is a desirable and lucrative target for cybercriminals and fraudsters.

Keeping the data safe is the single biggest challenge facing organisations today, which is why recruitment of security and data protection roles has increased.