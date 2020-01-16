Working with the government

I am reminded of the story told by the late Rabbi Blue on Thought for Today. A man found himself hanging from a tree root halfway down a cliff, with ragged rocks and an angry sea beneath him, miles away from anyone, with no hope of rescue. Even though he was of little faith, he prayed: “If there is anyone up there, please help me.” A voice came from the clouds: “Put your trust in me, let go of the root and I will catch you in the palm of my hand and carry you to safety.”

“There is no alternative government”

He looked down at the ragged rocks and the angry sea, and prayed again: “Is there anyone else up there?”

There is no alternative government. There is the most confident and powerful prime minister since the early days of Tony Blair. There is no one else up there.

Housing organisations, and those involved in housing campaigning, will only be as effective as they choose to be. By all means shout from the sidelines. It makes us all feel better but it will have little, if any, impact in the current political environment.

Each organisation and each campaigning group needs to decide how it wishes to position itself. At Brighton Housing Trust, where we have a long history of campaigning around issues such as welfare reform and cuts to legal aid, we need to change our tact if we hope to have any influence whatsoever.

There are issues that we promote which will be of interest to government, such as our approach to tackling addiction, ending (and not sustaining) rough sleeping, the prevention of homelessness, providing alternatives to stays in psychiatric hospitals, and in helping people into work. With our merger in April with Sussex Oakleaf, our combined expertise around mental health services will be an exemplar.

If we can get politicians (in this case Conservative members of Parliament) to see what we do in all these areas, they might be interested in what we have to say around other issues, such as welfare reform, legal aid and the Right to Buy. But if we do nothing other than shout from the sidelines, we won’t have much, if any, influence for the next five years at least.

Andy Winter, chief executive, Brighton Housing Trust