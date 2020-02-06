This week, 1,200 colleagues from across the Gentoo Group will share a cuppa and cake as part of ‘Time to Talk Day’ – a national campaign led by mental health charity Mind to encourage conversations about mental health.

It’s hugely important for us as housing providers to raise awareness of mental health issues among our colleagues and our tenants, and to ensure we provide the right support for people experiencing such issues.

One important group to which we provide mental health support is our younger tenants.

Earlier this month, The Independent reported a significant rise in the number of mental health issues among young people, along with findings from a recent survey of almost 1,000 GPs across the UK that suggested mental health services for children and young people are inadequate.

In Sunderland, we know through the work we do as part of our younger person’s service that the waiting time for referrals to the local psychological well-being service is a matter of months for young people experiencing mental health issues, with more than 1,000 currently on the waiting list for support or intervention.