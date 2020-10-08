Younger residents and women worst hit by lockdown, Clarion says
News08/10/20by Nathaniel Barker
Younger residents, women and people with disabilities have been worst impacted by lockdown measures introduced to limit the spread of coronavirus, a giant housing association’s survey of its tenants has found.
Previous Article Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in September 2020 Next Article To truly invest in the future, England needs its own Well-being of Future Generations Act