Homeless children in Scotland report being exposed to violence and vermin

Researchers at De Montfort University and University College London interviewed Scottish children aged between five and 18 and parents of children aged four and under to examine the impact of life in temporary accommodation.

The report, commissioned by housing charity Shelter Scotland, found “consistently poor housing experiences”, with challenges affecting children’s sense of security, their physical, mental and social health, and their schooling.

This has led to academic engagement and peer relationship suffering as a result.

As of September 2024, there were 10,360 children living in temporary accommodation in Scotland – an increase of 5% on the previous year.