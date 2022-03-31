Homeless deaths surge by 80% in two years

An annual piece of work by the Museum of Homelessness (MoH), named the Dying Homeless Project, found that 1,286 people died while homeless across the UK in 2021 compared with 710 in 2019.

The numbers, which include people sleeping rough and those placed in emergency accommodation, increased by 32% from 2020 to 2021, with a death now occurring on average every seven hours.

The research also suggested that more than 90% of deaths in the cases where the researchers knew of a person’s situation occurred after they were placed in insecure accommodation.

It follows on from last year’s figures, which showed that deaths increased by a third in 2020 despite the Everyone In programme that saw rough sleepers provided with hotel accommodation during the pandemic.

Findings showed a spike of deaths in Northern Ireland, where fatalities tripled in a year to 325.

Significant increases were also recorded in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bedford, Southampton and London boroughs such as Enfield, Westminster and Tower Hamlets. Only seven fatalities were due to coronavirus.

Wales saw a decrease in homeless deaths from 63 in 2020 to 60 in 2021; Scotland went from 176 to 182; and England went from 630 to 719.