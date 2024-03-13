Homeless people are being refused healthcare access, report finds

Homelessness charities Crisis and Pathway said the country’s health and housing systems were both facing a crisis, with the average age of death for homeless men just 46 and only 42 for women.

The report, Always at the bottom of the pile, surveyed 156 medical professionals across England to examine how people in ‘inclusion health’ groups struggle to access health services.

Inclusion health describes people who are socially excluded, such as people who are homeless, drug and alcohol dependent, vulnerable migrants, travellers, sex workers and victims of modern slavery.

According to the charities, two-thirds of healthcare professionals reported that people without proof of address or ID were refused access to GP services.