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Homelessness among Ukrainians in the UK is a “serious concern”, councils have said after MPs criticised their reporting of homelessness data.
Councillors said they would continue to do “everything they can” to help refugees into suitable accommodation in response a report which warned that “a growing number” of Ukrainians are at risk of homelessness in the UK as hosting arrangements have broken down.
The report by parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, published on 23 February, interrogated the government’s Homes for Ukraine resettlement scheme, which was set up after the Russian invasion in February 2022.
By January 2024, people across the UK had welcomed 141,200 Ukrainians into their homes.
However, by August 2023, local authorities reported that 4,890 Ukrainian households in England who were in the UK on Homes for Ukraine visas had been homeless or come within 56 days of being homeless.
Since the start of 2023, at any one time, between 600 and 800 Ukrainian households have been living in temporary accommodation in England, although the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) does not know how many of these households are part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
The report also noted that 30% of English local authorities do not regularly provide homelessness data to DLUHC on Ukrainians who are in the UK under the scheme.
DLUHC has announced a total of £270m of funding to support local authorities to invest in homelessness prevention, including to support Ukrainian households that no longer have a scheme sponsor.
Responding to the report, Grace Williams, lead for asylum and refugees at London Councils, said boroughs had been “proud to play a key role welcoming Ukrainians to the capital”, but the city’s shortage of affordable housing “makes it extremely hard to find suitable accommodation for everyone who needs it”.
Homelessness is “the worst possible outcome for Ukrainian guests and is a serious concern for boroughs”, she added.
“With the conflict continuing and London’s housing pressures as severe as ever, this challenge is not going away. Boroughs will continue doing everything they can to help Ukrainian refugees into suitable accommodation.
“The government must ensure councils have the resources required to deliver this support.”
Since February 2022, 1,930 Ukrainian households have been or are owed a homelessness prevention or relief duty by a local authority in London. Of these, 320 are housed in temporary accommodation by the council. Reasons for homelessness include sponsorship arrangements breaking down and accommodation not being available or suitable on arrival.
Of the 1,930 households owed a duty in London, 740 households are Family Scheme arrivals. There is no tariff funding for these arrivals, which has been used by London boroughs to support Ukrainians into private rented sector accommodation.
Ukraine visa arrivals will now be able to apply to extend their visas by 18 months, but no additional funding has been made available for local authorities supporting them, the councils added.
DLUHC has been contacted for a response.
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