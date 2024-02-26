Homelessness among Ukrainians in the UK is a “serious concern” for councils, local leaders have said #UKhousing

By January 2024, people across the UK had welcomed 141,200 Ukrainians into their homes.

The report by parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, published on 23 February, interrogated the government’s Homes for Ukraine resettlement scheme, which was set up after the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Councillors said they would continue to do “everything they can” to help refugees into suitable accommodation in response a report which warned that “a growing number” of Ukrainians are at risk of homelessness in the UK as hosting arrangements have broken down.

However, by August 2023, local authorities reported that 4,890 Ukrainian households in England who were in the UK on Homes for Ukraine visas had been homeless or come within 56 days of being homeless.

Since the start of 2023, at any one time, between 600 and 800 Ukrainian households have been living in temporary accommodation in England, although the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) does not know how many of these households are part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The report also noted that 30% of English local authorities do not regularly provide homelessness data to DLUHC on Ukrainians who are in the UK under the scheme.

DLUHC has announced a total of £270m of funding to support local authorities to invest in homelessness prevention, including to support Ukrainian households that no longer have a scheme sponsor.

Responding to the report, Grace Williams, lead for asylum and refugees at London Councils, said boroughs had been “proud to play a key role welcoming Ukrainians to the capital”, but the city’s shortage of affordable housing “makes it extremely hard to find suitable accommodation for everyone who needs it”.