Homeless, vulnerable, but not a priority

It was eight years ago, when she started menopause, that Rosa Garcia* started to have problems with her joints. She had worked for more than two decades as a cleaner: day shifts cleaning a West End theatre, and nights cleaning corporate offices. Lifting heavy buckets and cleaning products, and bent over a vacuum cleaner, her osteoarthritis and carpal tunnel got worse and worse, until about two years ago, she finally couldn’t work any more, and was signed off by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

I met Ms Garcia at a legal advice group in south London. She showed me the surgery scars on her wrist and knee, and on her torso from multiple hernia and ulcerative colitis surgeries. She can’t climb stairs, hold a pen, or even cook for herself any more.

When she was evicted 20 months ago, she turned to her council for homelessness support, but was told she couldn’t get temporary accommodation, as she wasn’t in priority need.

“Twenty-seven years I worked and paid my taxes, but when I called the council they were so harsh,” she says, through tears.

As the numbers of people presenting as homeless to their local authority continues to rise, councils are courting bankruptcy trying to house all those it has a statutory duty towards. Almost 179,000 households were owed a relief duty in 2023-24, up 12% annually and a 47% increase from 2018-19 when the Homelessness Reduction Act was introduced.

But with the number of people presenting as homeless rising even faster, this means more and more are being denied a duty to be housed, leaving them to sleep rough, sofa-surf or turn to a stretched-thin voluntary sector.

This includes a growing population of people who, whether because of their age, gender, disability or other factors, are particularly vulnerable.