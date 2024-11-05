Homelessness charities ‘extremely disappointed’ by government’s failure to unfreeze LHA

“It’s deeply worrying that we haven’t seen changes to social security that will seriously bring down hardship,” the anti-poverty charity said.

“In particular, private renters will feel let down by the choice to keep Local Housing Allowance frozen, meaning that it will become further out of step with local rent levels, which have soared in recent years.”

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, also voiced concern. “Housing benefit was designed to cover the bottom third of local rents, but as rents continue to skyrocket, people who rely on it are faced with having to make up the shortfall.

“This, combined with so few social homes available, is forcing families into homelessness, often living out of suitcases in grotty, cramped temporary accommodation.”

Ms Neate called on the government to unfreeze the LHA so that families can “afford to keep their homes”.

LHA rates were restored to the cheapest 30th percentile in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but were then frozen for four years until then-chancellor Jeremy Hunt reset them in his Autumn Statement in October 2023.

Ms Reeves’ decision will mean next year’s LHA rate will be kept at 2023 rent levels despite sharp rises in private sector rents since then. Data from the Office for National Statistics in August showed the average UK rent had increased by 8.6% in the 12 months to July 2024.

A recent study commissioned by London Councils and Trust for London revealed the impact the discrepancy was having, finding just 5% of private rental listings in London were affordable for low-income households using the LHA.

Yet other parts of the Budget have been welcomed, particularly the pledge of £233m in additional funding for local authorities to prevent increases in the number of families in temporary accommodation and to prevent rough sleeping.

However, Homeless Link said it was not yet clear through which mechanism the funding would be distributed, and whether it would be a new funding stream absorbed into existing programmes or “help plug the holes in local authority temporary accommodation overspends”.