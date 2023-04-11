Homelessness charity faces strike action over pay

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More than a fifth of workers at St Mungo’s are set to strike over pay, after Unite members at the homelessness charity backed a walkout.
A total of 411 Unite members at the charity voted in the ballot, with 93% of them backing action. The discontinuous month-long strike is due to start on 24 April.
St Mungo’s employs around 1,700 people and also operates as a registered social landlord.
The dispute is centred on the 1.75% pay rise St Mungo’s staff members were awarded in the 2021-22 financial year.
Unite branded the increase “disgraceful”.
The union originally asked for a backdated pay increase of 10%, according to St Mungo’s, but this was revised to an extra £2,000 per year.
“If St Mungo’s met Unite’s request it would not remain financially viable as an organisation,” the charity said in a statement on its website.
Unite has also flagged the pay disparity between St Mungo’s senior management and the charity’s frontline workers.
Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, said: “St Mungo’s workers are dedicated to helping the homeless, but they can’t afford to pay their own rent.
“The workers are at the end of their tether. It’s astonishing management indifference that’s driven them to strike action.”
A St Mungo’s spokesperson said: “We are disappointed by the result of the ballot, but we do, of course, respect the decision of Unite members to take industrial action over the nationally agreed pay settlement for 2021-22.
“St Mungo’s remains committed to continuing to work with Unite and doing all we can to avoid strike action.”
The spokesperson said a strike would cause disruption to its services, but it has contingency plans in place.
“Our focus is on ensuring that we will be able to continue to run our vital services as safely as possible during any industrial action, and on the well-being of our clients and colleagues during this unsettling time,” the spokesperson added.
It is the latest in a wave of disputes in the sector in the past few months, amid action across the public sector. Shelter staff went on strike over pay late last year, while Metropolitan Thames Valley has faced possible industrial action over its move to end formal relations with Unite.
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