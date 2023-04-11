Homelessness charity faces strike action over pay

A total of 411 Unite members at the charity voted in the ballot, with 93% of them backing action. The discontinuous month-long strike is due to start on 24 April.

St Mungo’s employs around 1,700 people and also operates as a registered social landlord.

The dispute is centred on the 1.75% pay rise St Mungo’s staff members were awarded in the 2021-22 financial year.

Unite branded the increase “disgraceful”.