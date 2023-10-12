Homelessness crisis contributing to £500m shortfall in London councils’ budgets

Based on its latest survey of council finances, the cross-party group warned that nine in 10 London boroughs expect to overspend on their budgets this year – estimated at over £400m in total across the capital.

The group said pressures on adult and children’s social care, as well as the capital’s worsening homelessness crisis, are the biggest drivers of boroughs’ overspend.

According to a new report outlining its priorities ahead of the Autumn Statement: “London borough finances are on a knife edge.

“Resources remain almost a fifth lower than in 2010 despite there being almost 800,000 more Londoners, exacerbated by over £1bn in unfunded and underfunded new burdens over that period.

“Boroughs face a perfect storm of prolonged high inflation and sustained high demand for services following the pandemic.”