Homelessness funding still ‘very much concentrated’ on crisis response

‍Dr Teixeira said the programme is about bringing multidisciplinary teams to the “heart of this work”, and said that employees with different skills, such as data insight specialists and implementation specialists, must be introduced into homelessness work.

She said a recent survey found that only 27% of London boroughs are using data diagnostics to identify people at risk of homelessness early.

“If we give people access to the right technology, the right training, we could be doing way more,” Dr Teixeira added.

Another panellist, Samantha Grix, partner at law firm Devonshires, urged housing associations to look at their stock to see if any of it could be used for temporary or longer-term accommodation.

Asked about the amount of money being made off temporary accommodation by firms, Ms Grix described the landscape as the “wild, wild West”.

She said it is about “making sure that you’ve got the right partner if you’re working with private organisations who are bringing private investment in, because they are in the money game”.

Jamie Carswell, deputy chief executive and director of housing and safer communities at the Royal Borough of Greenwich, said that despite councils having to compete for homes in the capital, there is a lot of collaboration going on.

He said: “There is still competition around sites... but I would say by and large you would characterise it as collaboration and consensus-building, not everyone out for themselves, and it’s really important that people appreciate that.”

Stephanie Pollitt, programme director of housing at BusinessLDN, said the sector should come together and think about how funding and private investment could be more efficiently generated.

“We have limited public funding. We know the constraints that we’re working within, and there is an argument as well in terms of how as the sector we come together to use that funding intelligently to drive forward more homes.”

Mel Barrett, chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, said that homelessness is “not a single silver bullet issue”.

He said: “We need to be advancing on a number of different fronts. What can we do to make the existing set of arrangements better for public services that are trying to join up services and allow people to live a better life?

“We’re not talking about stats and numbers, we’re talking about [people] living in this accommodation, which we call temporary, but you might be in it for several years.

“What’s that doing for the quality of life... the opportunities for your kids?”

Mr Barrett added that homelessness is a “huge challenge” for the country, and the focus must be on “collaboration and partnership”.