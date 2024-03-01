The updated guidance was issued to councils this week. It said that accommodation will “not be suitable” for a household with children under the age of two if there is not “adequate space for a cot” for each child aged under two.

Where households with babies and children under two do not have access to a cot when placed in temporary accommodation, housing authorities should “consider what support is available for the provision of a cot”.

This may involve assisting the household to access a cot through local authority or external schemes, especially in “emergency situations” where a household might be homeless because of domestic abuse.

Homelessness, temporary accommodation, overcrowding and threats of eviction were factors in the death of 34 children recorded between April 2019 and March 2022.