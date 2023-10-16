Homelessness in England rises 6.8% on previous year

The number of households in England who became homeless or were at risk of homelessness has increased 6.8% on the previous year #UKhousing

The latest figures also show that the number of people facing homelessness because they received a Section 21 (‘no-fault’) eviction notice increased by 27.4%, to 24,260.

The data release follows a report by Inside Housing last week that found £1.74bn was spent on accommodation, including properties leased by local authorities, hostels, refuges and B&Bs, over the same period.

The figures published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities also show the number of households in temporary accommodation was 104,510, the highest on record.

According to the latest government figures, between April 2022 and March 2023, 298,430 households in England became homeless or were at risk of becoming homeless, including 104,460 families with children.

At the same time, there was a 30.5% increase in people assessed by the local authority as sleeping rough.

The government maintains that the strategy it published last year includes “bold commitments” to tackle rough sleeping alongside £2bn of funding over the next three years.

It also said it was investing £1bn between 2022 and 2025 in the Homelessness Prevention Grant.

This funds local authorities to work with landlords to prevent evictions and offer financial support for people to find a new home and move out of temporary accommodation.

But in London, tackling the homelessness crisis is contributing to a £500m shortfall in councils’ budgets.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, described the latest figures as “utterly shameful”.

She said: “As we head towards the next election, we are urging all parties to move away from short-term, piecemeal policy announcements on housing and commit to a national long-term plan that is ambitious, properly funded and based on measurable outcomes for millions in housing need.

“Crucially, this plan must prioritise drastically increasing the number of social homes being built, as this is the only housing affordable to those on the lowest incomes, including homeless families.”