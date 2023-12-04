Homelessness in rural communities up 40% in five years

House prices in the countryside increased at nearly twice the rate of those in urban areas in the five years to 2022, according to the CPRE, the countryside charity #UKhousing

The average cost of a home rose 29% since 2018, to £419,000. However, rural earnings increased by only 19% over the same period, to £25,600.

House prices in the countryside increased at nearly twice the rate of those in urban areas in the five years to 2022.

In a new report, the CPRE said high house prices, low wages, second homes and short-term lets were driving people out of rural areas.

In Cornwall, where more than 15,000 families are on social housing waiting lists, the number of properties for short-term let grew by 661% between 2018 and 2021.

Half of the families on social housing waiting lists in South Lakeland could be accommodated in local properties available exclusively as holiday rentals, the report found.

In Devon, 4,000 homes have been taken off the private rental market and 11,000 new short-term listings have been added since 2016.

The CPRE also found that only half of English rural parishes had Section 157 powers, which allow local authorities to protect council housing bought under the Right to Buy scheme from being sold off at market rates or as second homes.

More than 300,000 people are on waiting lists for social rented housing in rural England, an increase of over 10% since 2018. At the current rate of construction, it would take 89 years for everyone on a waiting list to be offered a home, the CPRE said.