Homelessness in rural communities up 40% in five years

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House prices in the countryside increased at nearly twice the rate of those in urban areas in the five years to 2022, according to the CPRE, the countryside charity.
In a new report, the CPRE said high house prices, low wages, second homes and short-term lets were driving people out of rural areas.
House prices in the countryside increased at nearly twice the rate of those in urban areas in the five years to 2022.
The average cost of a home rose 29% since 2018, to £419,000. However, rural earnings increased by only 19% over the same period, to £25,600.
In Cornwall, where more than 15,000 families are on social housing waiting lists, the number of properties for short-term let grew by 661% between 2018 and 2021.
Half of the families on social housing waiting lists in South Lakeland could be accommodated in local properties available exclusively as holiday rentals, the report found.
In Devon, 4,000 homes have been taken off the private rental market and 11,000 new short-term listings have been added since 2016.
The CPRE also found that only half of English rural parishes had Section 157 powers, which allow local authorities to protect council housing bought under the Right to Buy scheme from being sold off at market rates or as second homes.
More than 300,000 people are on waiting lists for social rented housing in rural England, an increase of over 10% since 2018. At the current rate of construction, it would take 89 years for everyone on a waiting list to be offered a home, the CPRE said.
This is why Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign is calling for political parties to commit to building 90,000 social rented homes a year over the next decade in England.
For its part, the charity called on the next government to link the term affordable housing directly to average local incomes, implement targets for the construction of social rented homes and make it easier for councils to purchase land at a reasonable price, enabling the construction of social housing.
It also argued for an extension of restrictions on the resale of affordable housing to all parishes with fewer than 3,000 inhabitants, to ensure properties continue to be used by locals.
Roger Mortlock, chief executive of the CPRE, said: “Decades of inaction have led to an affordable housing crisis that is ripping the soul from our rural communities.
“Solutions do exist and the next government must set and deliver ambitious targets for new, genuinely affordable and social rented rural housing, curbing the boom of second homes and short-term lets.
“Record house prices and huge waiting lists for social housing are driving people out of rural communities, contributing to soaring levels of often-hidden rural homelessness. Urgent change is required to ensure we don’t end up with rural communities that are pricing out the very people needed to keep them vibrant.”
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