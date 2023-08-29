Homelessness in Scotland surges above pre-pandemic levels

Official data released on Tuesday for 2022-23 showed increases across the board, with homelessness applications rising in the period to 39,006.

This is an increase of 3,247 (9%) when compared with 2021-22 and above pre-pandemic levels (37,053 in 2019-20).

The figures also showed there were 29,652 open homelessness applications as of March 2022, an increase of 15% on the previous year.

The data, compiled by Scotland’s chief statistician, revealed a 10% rise in the number of households assessed as homeless to 32,242, up from 29,339 in 2021-2022, and a record number of households in temporary accommodation (15,039).

The number of children in temporary accommodation has also increased to 9,595 – or 9%.

Scottish housing minister Paul McLennan described the figures as “deeply worrying” and said the data shows the “clear impact” of the current cost of living crisis and the continuing fall-out from the pandemic on homelessness.