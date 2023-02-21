Homelessness investment fund considers sale as outstanding rent tops £10m 

In a stock market update, Home REIT said it is considering the possible sale of the company after revealing a “highly uncertain” rent forecast alongside refurbishment costs of up to £20m.

The company is a private fund that leases more than 10,000 beds across 135 local authorities for charities to provide accommodation to homeless residents.

These charities are the fund’s tenants and pay an index-linked return for the bed spaces, which they raise through the rents charged to users and covered by housing benefit.

A report by Home REIT’s investment advisors “highlighted a serious deterioration in rent collections for the quarter to November 2022 and identified serious challenges in rent collection for December 2022 and January 2023”, the note said.

For the quarter ending November 2022, only 23% of rent had been collected, meaning that out of a £14.8m quarterly rent roll, only £3.4m has been paid.