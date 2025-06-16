Homelessness presentations down 10% in Northern Ireland

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The number of homelessness presentations in Northern Ireland has decreased by 10% compared with the same period last year.
The Department for Communities’ latest figures showed that the number of presentations between October 2024 and March 2025 dropped from 8,452 to 7,637.
The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland welcomed the decrease, but said that to “truly drive down” figures, adequate homelessness prevention funding is needed, as well as an expansion of Housing First solutions and greater cooperation across all agencies.
Homelessness acceptances – where households are legally recognised as homeless – fell by 10% from 5,698 to 5,135.
The decline in acceptances is partly attributed to a fall in cases where ‘accommodation not reasonable’ was cited as the primary reason for homelessness, particularly due to financial hardship. This suggests a potential link to improving socioeconomic indicators, the CIH said.
Other significant reasons for homelessness acceptances include sharing breakdown/family dispute (19%), loss of rented accommodation (14%) and domestic abuse (12%).
Within the ‘loss of rented accommodation’ category, the sale of private rented property remains the main reason for tenancy loss, accounting for 62% of cases.
Between October 2024 and March 2025, there were 5,691 placements to temporary accommodation, compared with 5,713 during the same period in the previous year.
Of these, 39.1% were placed in hotels or BnBs – a decrease of more than 2%. While 22.6% were placed in supported housing and 17.9% were placed in private single lets.
Despite the drop in placements, the statistics showed that the number of households living in temporary accommodation has more than doubled over the past five years.
In May 2025, 5,220 households were living in temporary accommodation, compared with 2,413 in January 2020, representing an increase of 116%.
On 9 May, 4,730 children aged under 18 were living in temporary accommodation, of which 2,480 were aged nine and under.
Justin Cartwright, national director at CIH Northern Ireland, said the latest data “presents a mixed picture”.
He said: “We welcome the 10% reduction in both homelessness presentations and acceptances.
“Fewer people losing their homes due to financial hardship is particularly welcome, which may signal some positive shifts in the broader economic landscape for people.
“We also welcome the move towards more private single lets for temporary accommodation – these provide a more stable and dignified environment for people awaiting a long-term home.”
However, Mr Cartwright said the statistics “also highlight areas where continued, focused intervention is crucial”.
He added: “The private rented sector continues to be a pathway into homelessness, with property sales being a driver.
“If we are to keep more people in their private rented homes, we must carefully consider policies that don’t inadvertently disadvantage landlords, acknowledging the financial drivers and the tax system’s role.”
He said to “truly drive down” homelessness figures, more action is needed.
“This means securing adequate homelessness prevention funding, expanding Housing First solutions that provide immediate support and stable housing, and fostering greater co-operation across all agencies, especially in addressing complex issues like domestic abuse.
“Ultimately, a statutory duty to prevent homelessness, coupled with a mandate for inter-agency co-operation, would empower truly person-centred solutions and make sustainable progress towards addressing homelessness in Northern Ireland,” Mr Cartwright said.
Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of Homeless Connect, said that “despite the incredible efforts being made by the sector, far too many people are finding themselves trapped in temporary accommodation for lengthy periods of time”.
“The fact that over 4,700 children are living in temporary accommodation is shocking.
“As a society, we must not accept that this is normal or acceptable. There are real life consequences for children, 2,480 of whom are under nine, in terms of health, well-being, education and life chances,” she said.
Ms McCrudden said it is likely the numbers of households living in temporary accommodation will “continue to rise” until housing supply for social and affordable homes increases.
“We fully acknowledge that the Department for Communities has taken positive steps in terms of introducing intermediate rent and considering other housing options.
“However, the fact that only 1,000 social housing new starts can be started in 2025-26 compared to a target of over 2,000 in the Housing Supply Strategy and Programme for Government does not bode well for seeing these households finding permanent homes to live in soon,” she added.
She said the homelessness sector is struggling financially and faces the prospect of real-terms cuts in 2025-26 if the initial budget allocation is confirmed.
“This arises from the fact that the Department for Communities proposes to freeze the Supporting People programme at the same level as 2024-25, despite the impact of inflation as well as the changes to employers National Insurance contributions,” Ms McCrudden said.
She said a “strong and properly resourced” homelessness sector is a “necessary condition to turning the curve on homelessness”.
A Department for Communities spokesperson pointed to the declining homelessness figures.
They said: “The [communities minister Gordon Lyons] has delivered on his promise to ringfence £2.5m for the strategic prevention of homelessness and this is in addition to the £4.3m which has been allocated to community prevention activity.
“He has also allocated £3m to deliver on another Programme for Government commitment to support young people leaving care and prevent this group from becoming homeless.
“This will see the Housing Executive and Department of Health work together to have homes ready for young people leaving care, along with the wrap around support they need to sustain their tenancy and successfully progress their lives.”
The spokesperson pointed to the minister’s recently launched £10m Loan to Acquire Move on Accommodation fund for homeless organisations to buy homes, and his authorisation for the Housing Executive to buy 600 homes for use as temporary accommodation.
“The minister also allocated an additional £1m this year to help bring forward new and extended services which align to the Supporting People Strategy, ensuring a specific, funded pipeline of additional or extended schemes to help more people to live independently and sustain their tenancies,” the spokesperson said.
In May, representatives of the department said it will push for more in-year capital allocations to boost the number of social homes that can start this year.
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