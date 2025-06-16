Homelessness presentations down 10% in Northern Ireland

However, Mr Cartwright said the statistics “also highlight areas where continued, focused intervention is crucial”.

He added: “The private rented sector continues to be a pathway into homelessness, with property sales being a driver.

“If we are to keep more people in their private rented homes, we must carefully consider policies that don’t inadvertently disadvantage landlords, acknowledging the financial drivers and the tax system’s role.”

He said to “truly drive down” homelessness figures, more action is needed.

“This means securing adequate homelessness prevention funding, expanding Housing First solutions that provide immediate support and stable housing, and fostering greater co-operation across all agencies, especially in addressing complex issues like domestic abuse.

“Ultimately, a statutory duty to prevent homelessness, coupled with a mandate for inter-agency co-operation, would empower truly person-centred solutions and make sustainable progress towards addressing homelessness in Northern Ireland,” Mr Cartwright said.

Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of Homeless Connect, said that “despite the incredible efforts being made by the sector, far too many people are finding themselves trapped in temporary accommodation for lengthy periods of time”.

“The fact that over 4,700 children are living in temporary accommodation is shocking.

“As a society, we must not accept that this is normal or acceptable. There are real life consequences for children, 2,480 of whom are under nine, in terms of health, well-being, education and life chances,” she said.

Ms McCrudden said it is likely the numbers of households living in temporary accommodation will “continue to rise” until housing supply for social and affordable homes increases.

“We fully acknowledge that the Department for Communities has taken positive steps in terms of introducing intermediate rent and considering other housing options.

“However, the fact that only 1,000 social housing new starts can be started in 2025-26 compared to a target of over 2,000 in the Housing Supply Strategy and Programme for Government does not bode well for seeing these households finding permanent homes to live in soon,” she added.

She said the homelessness sector is struggling financially and faces the prospect of real-terms cuts in 2025-26 if the initial budget allocation is confirmed.

“This arises from the fact that the Department for Communities proposes to freeze the Supporting People programme at the same level as 2024-25, despite the impact of inflation as well as the changes to employers National Insurance contributions,” Ms McCrudden said.

She said a “strong and properly resourced” homelessness sector is a “necessary condition to turning the curve on homelessness”.

A Department for Communities spokesperson pointed to the declining homelessness figures.

They said: “The [communities minister Gordon Lyons] has delivered on his promise to ringfence £2.5m for the strategic prevention of homelessness and this is in addition to the £4.3m which has been allocated to community prevention activity.

“He has also allocated £3m to deliver on another Programme for Government commitment to support young people leaving care and prevent this group from becoming homeless.

“This will see the Housing Executive and Department of Health work together to have homes ready for young people leaving care, along with the wrap around support they need to sustain their tenancy and successfully progress their lives.”

The spokesperson pointed to the minister’s recently launched £10m Loan to Acquire Move on Accommodation fund for homeless organisations to buy homes, and his authorisation for the Housing Executive to buy 600 homes for use as temporary accommodation.

“The minister also allocated an additional £1m this year to help bring forward new and extended services which align to the Supporting People Strategy, ensuring a specific, funded pipeline of additional or extended schemes to help more people to live independently and sustain their tenancies,” the spokesperson said.

In May, representatives of the department said it will push for more in-year capital allocations to boost the number of social homes that can start this year.