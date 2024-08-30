Homelessness prevention duties will be phased in, Scottish housing minister says

Homelessness prevention duties for social landlords will be “phased in” and properly resourced, Scotland’s housing minister has said #UKhousing

Mr McLennan spoke at the Scottish National Party conference, where he was warned by the director of Shelter Scotland not to “set local authorities up to fail” by bringing in the prevention duties without additional funding.

The bill places a new ‘ask and act’ duty on social landlords , health boards and the police to ask about a person’s housing situation and act to prevent them becoming homeless wherever possible.

Paul McLennan said he would be “guided by the sector” on when to bring in the requirements, which feature in the Housing (Scotland) Bill currently going through the Scottish Parliament.

At the housing fringe event in Edinburgh on 30 August, Mr McLennan said: “If we’re bringing in prevention duties, it’s got to be brought in at a pace that doesn’t impact massively on the existing services that are there. So it’s got to be phased.”

He said the Scottish government had asked local authorities to give an “indicative cost” of how much it would cost to meet the requirements.

He also met with the Scottish Prison Service and the NHS to discuss the new duties. “We’ve got to make sure it’s phased and that it’s resourced properly,” he added.

The Housing Bill is set to be debated in the Scottish parliament by the end of the year, but Mr McLennan indicated that the homelessness prevention duties would not be introduced as soon as the bill becomes law.

“We will be guided by the sector itself in terms of when is the best time to bring this in,” he explained.

Fellow panellist Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland, weighed in on the requirements.

“Let’s not introduce a prevention duty which isn’t funded,” she said. “Let’s not keep setting local authorities up to fail. We cannot do that.”

Earlier in the panel, she said that “there has been no shortage of big and bold policies that have been passed on housing” in the past 25 years.

However, “we have now reached a stage where those highly progressive housing rights are being broken as a matter of routine every single day”.