Homelessness REIT agrees £130m debt facility with Scottish Widows

Home REIT, the real estate investment trust specialising in accommodation for homeless people, has secured a new £130m interest-only debt facility with life insurance and pensions firm Scottish Widows #UKhousing

Home REIT said it was targeting “a conservative level of gearing”, with a maximum level of aggregate borrowings of 35% of its gross assets at the time of drawdown of the relevant borrowings.

In an announcement today, Home REIT said the new arrangement had been agreed on a 15-year term at a fixed all-in rate of 2.53%. This is five basis points lower than its existing £120m facility, which is also via Scottish Widows.

The company “reiterates its minimum targeted annual dividend of 5.5p per ordinary share from the financial period commencing 1 September 2021”, with a targeted net asset value total return of at least 7.5% per annum over the medium term, its statement said.

In October, Home REIT announced that it had acquired 366 properties across 23 portfolios in under a month, after announcing in August that it was seeking to raise £262m via a share issue – which was increased to £350m due to demand.

In a statement at the time, the company said its latest acquisitions had added 1,850 beds to its portfolio, taking this to 5,700, and expanded its geographical reach across England and into Wales.