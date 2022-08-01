Homelessness rises 11% in first three months of year

Over 74,000 households in England became homeless or were deemed at imminent risk of becoming homeless between January and March 2022. This included 25,610 families with children.

According to Shelter, the homelessness charity, the figures show an 11% rise in only three months, and a 5% rise on the same period in 2021.

The figures reveal the number of households that were struggling to keep a roof over their heads even before the impact of soaring bills, which are expected to put more families into debt.