Homelessness support services at risk due to county council cuts, NHF warns

Safe supported housing for vulnerable people is under threat as cash-strapped county councils plan to decommission homelessness services, the National Housing Federation has warned #UKhousing

In November, Inside Housing revealed that three English county councils – Devon, Hampshire and Leicestershire – were planning cuts to homelessness services.

“If these councils are not provided with sufficient funding, multiple supported housing services will be forced to close at a time when homelessness is rising sharply and there are existing pressures on the supported housing sector,” the industry body said.

In a letter to homelessness minister Felicity Buchan, written alongside the Local Government Association and charity Homeless Link, the NHF expressed “serious concern” about the number of county councils proposing to shrink or scrap their homelessness services due to “intense financial pressure”.

County councils sit above district and borough councils and are responsible for services including planning, education, transport and social care. They are not statutorily obliged to fund homelessness support.

Currently, just over half of England’s 21 county councils do so, but this number is likely to fall, as authorities face high inflation and growing demand for social care.

“These services support thousands of people to move away from homelessness each year, many of whom would otherwise be rough sleeping,” the NHF letter said. “Forcing councils into cuts will have a long-term negative impact on the public purse, as residents are forced into expensive temporary accommodation, hospital beds, or onto the street.”

The authors also warned that reduced homelessness support may also risk pushing out good quality housing association and voluntary providers, leading to an increase in “poor quality, non-commissioned exempt accommodation delivered by unscrupulous landlords”.

Ministers were urged to ringfence funding for housing-related support to ensure spending at least matches the £1.6bn per year allocated to local authorities in England in 2010, before cuts were introduced.

The letter also urged government to recommit to the £300m Housing Transformation Fund to support the development of specialist housing and the integration of housing into health and social care systems.