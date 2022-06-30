Homeownership must not come at the expense of the poorest households, says CIH president

Jo Richardson closed the main auditorium on day three of the Housing 2022 conference in Manchester with an impassioned speech that praised the hard work the sector does, but also highlighted areas for concern in a number of recent legislative and policy announcements.

One area of concern was the announcement by the prime minister earlier this month that indicated the government planned to extend the Right to Buy to housing association tenants.

The extension was not met with much support from the sector. Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, described the plan as “a dangerous gimmick”.

Ms Richardson told delegates: “CIH is supportive of measures to help people into homeownership, but it must not be at the expense of the poorest households who are most in need of social housing.

“The promised one-for-one replacement of social homes lost through Right to Buy never materialised and we have seen the number of social housing homes for rent fall, taking that option out of the market.

“I really do want to emphasise here how important properly affordable social housing is to a functioning market.”