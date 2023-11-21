Homeownership scheme for Grenfell survivors opens ‘in coming months’

A special homeownership deal for the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire is set to open in the next few months #UKhousing

A housing association will own the remaining share of the home but, unlike standard shared ownership, residents will not pay rent on this part of the equity. Instead, the government will provide a grant to the association to buy the rest of the home.

GAHOS is open to former residents of Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk who had, or would have had, the statutory right to buy their homes.

The Grenfell Assisted Home Ownership Scheme (GAHOS) will allow people to purchase a share of their new, sometimes more expensive home at an equivalent value of their previous home at Grenfell Tower with a Right to Buy-level discount.

An update on the scheme by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) confirmed that it is still “working to finalise the scheme’s last details and to secure final agreement from all landlords”.

It said: “We hope to open GAHOS to applications from residents in the coming months and will write to all those who are eligible once we have a firm date for launch.”

The scheme was first announced in 2019 by then-housing secretary James Brokenshire.

Many residents have now moved to homes worth more than those at Grenfell, making the Right to Buy less affordable. To account for this, the GAHOS will also allow them to access an extra discount equivalent to 20% of the market value of residents’ Grenfell homes.

DLUHC will provide grant funding to landlords to cover the cost of the market premium.

The scheme has been developed to fulfil a commitment by Theresa May, who was prime minister at the time of the Grenfell Tower fire, to ensure that “everyone whose home was destroyed will be guaranteed a new home on the same terms as the one they lost”.