Homeownership scheme for Grenfell survivors opens ‘in coming months’

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A special homeownership deal for the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire is set to open in the next few months, after the government published fresh details on the scheme this week.
The Grenfell Assisted Home Ownership Scheme (GAHOS) will allow people to purchase a share of their new, sometimes more expensive home at an equivalent value of their previous home at Grenfell Tower with a Right to Buy-level discount.
GAHOS is open to former residents of Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk who had, or would have had, the statutory right to buy their homes.
A housing association will own the remaining share of the home but, unlike standard shared ownership, residents will not pay rent on this part of the equity. Instead, the government will provide a grant to the association to buy the rest of the home.
An update on the scheme by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) confirmed that it is still “working to finalise the scheme’s last details and to secure final agreement from all landlords”.
It said: “We hope to open GAHOS to applications from residents in the coming months and will write to all those who are eligible once we have a firm date for launch.”
The scheme was first announced in 2019 by then-housing secretary James Brokenshire.
Many residents have now moved to homes worth more than those at Grenfell, making the Right to Buy less affordable. To account for this, the GAHOS will also allow them to access an extra discount equivalent to 20% of the market value of residents’ Grenfell homes.
DLUHC will provide grant funding to landlords to cover the cost of the market premium.
The scheme has been developed to fulfil a commitment by Theresa May, who was prime minister at the time of the Grenfell Tower fire, to ensure that “everyone whose home was destroyed will be guaranteed a new home on the same terms as the one they lost”.
The scheme update added: “In doing so, it aims to ensure that, as far as possible, former Grenfell residents whose homes were destroyed are no worse off in their ability to purchase their current social homes due to the tragedy.”
It is not open to former Grenfell residents who have already exercised the Right to Buy or Kensington & Chelsea Council’s other discount scheme, known as the Enhanced Portable Discount.
Grenfell Tower was destroyed in a devastating fire in June 2017, which claimed 72 lives.
Last week, a commission overseeing plans for a permanent memorial to those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire called on the government to fulfil its “moral duty” by funding and maintaining any new structure.
The Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission, made up of representatives of the bereaved, survivors and local residents, made the plea in its second report, which contains 16 recommendations for ministers.
The 95-page report, which came after four years of consultation with bereaved families, survivors and residents, also revealed that the earliest building work will start on a memorial will be late in 2026.
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