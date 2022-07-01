Homes England agrees £30m loan for regeneration project in Greater Manchester

The agreement between the government’s housing agency and Middlewood Locks KLM, which is from a partnership between Scarborough Group International, Metro Holdings and Hualing Group, will fund 189 homes on Middlewood Locks in Salford.

The money comes from the the Levelling Up Home Building Fund and has been loaned for the third phase of the redevelopment of the 25-acre brownfield site.

Overall, the scheme will deliver more than 2,000 homes, 4.5 acres of public space and 900,000 sqft of commercial space, including a hotel and leisure amenities.