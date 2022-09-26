Homes England and asset manager launch fund targeting 5,000 SME-built homes

The new lending facility will give the embattled SME sector a way of accessing traditional funding and could lead to the construction of 5,000 homes across England.

Homes England has described it as the “first ever to allow institutional investors to provide debt via private markets to SME house builders.”

Homes England, Greater Manchester Pension Fund and wealth manager Mattioli Woods are among a string of investors committing £80m to the lending facility. The fund eventually aims to deliver £1bn of funding over its lifetime.