Homes England and asset manager launch fund targeting 5,000 SME-built homes

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A new development finance fund aimed at empowering small and medium-sized house builders has been launched by Homes England in partnership with asset manager Newstead Capital.
The new lending facility will give the embattled SME sector a way of accessing traditional funding and could lead to the construction of 5,000 homes across England.
Homes England has described it as the “first ever to allow institutional investors to provide debt via private markets to SME house builders.”
Homes England, Greater Manchester Pension Fund and wealth manager Mattioli Woods are among a string of investors committing £80m to the lending facility. The fund eventually aims to deliver £1bn of funding over its lifetime.
According to Homes England, the new fund will help SME builders get access to traditional funding and in doing so fill a “gap in the market”. It is hoped that the fund will allow regional builders to develop small sites and spark growth across the sector.
Homes England said that by empowering smaller builders, the fund will help to encourage the creation of “sympathetic and environmentally responsible projects”.
Peter Denton, the agency’s chief executive, added: “This partnership is our latest intervention to offer SME house builders a route to finance that may otherwise be unavailable through traditional means.
“Introducing new sources of institutional capital to support SME house builders is a priority for Homes England. Our cornerstone investment in this fund signals government support for accessible and competitive finance to meet the needs of SME developers across the country.”
The fund comes at a time when the number of homes built by the SME sector is in decline, with SMEs responsible for the construction of around 10% of UK homes today, down from 40% in the 1980s.
While access to finance has held firms back, other factors are at play – including increasingly restrictive planning rules and rising construction costs.
Data released earlier this year by accounting firm Price Bailey revealed a spike in the number of insolvencies, with small and medium builders worst affected.
Simon Champ, chief executive at Newstead Capital, described the new fund as an “exciting step” that would help give investors access to a market that until now has been out of reach.
“The Newstead Real Estate Lending Fund is aimed exclusively at the unfulfilled need for capital from regional house builders. Regional housebuilding has historically been critical to the economy, providing the country with a diverse range of smaller housing communities.
“The fund gives pension, insurance and wealth management institutions an appropriate long-term investment platform to support this vital industry.”
The intention is to grow the fund to £300m through an initial capital raise and deliver £1bn of funding over the fund’s lifetime.
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