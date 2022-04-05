Homes England and HSBC announce funding package for 1,000 new homes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A Homes England funding package will enable 1,000 new family homes to be built across Dorset, Hampshire and Somerset over the next five years.
Poole-based developer Wyatt Homes, which will build the homes, was granted the multimillion-pound finance package from the government’s Levelling Up Home Building Fund and HSBC UK. Around 30% of the new homes will be affordable.
Homes England launched the Levelling Up Home Building Fund in February, which offers loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and developers, with the aim of increasing development.
Neil Elliott, head of structured real estate finance at Homes England, said that the “mezzanine funding further demonstrates our commitment to support SME house builders and to working with one of the UK’s largest banks to deliver much-needed new homes”.
Hadyn Beazer, finance director at Wyatt Homes, said that getting the right level of funding has been “challenging for SMEs in recent years” and that securing the funding package is a “key milestone”.
Hugh Taylor, head of housing at HSBC UK, said: “Wyatt Homes is an established South West house builder with a reputation for delivering quality homes.”
In February 2021 Homes England and United Trust Bank launched a £250m ‘Housing Accelerator Fund’ to provide development finance to SME builders.
A partnership between Homes England and Lloyds Bank unveiled in October £300m more in support for small house builders, to help develop 10,000 new homes by 2025.
Also in October, Homes England announced a partnership with real estate finance firm Octopus Real Estate, which could see up to 750 new homes built by SME house builders.
The Greener Homes Alliance will see £175m provided as loan finance and support to SME house builders.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories