Homes England and HSBC announce funding package for 1,000 new homes

A Homes England funding package will enable 1,000 new family homes to be built across Dorset, Hampshire and Somerset over the next five years #UKhousing

Homes England launched the Levelling Up Home Building Fund in February, which offers loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and developers, with the aim of increasing development.

Poole-based developer Wyatt Homes, which will build the homes, was granted the multimillion-pound finance package from the government’s Levelling Up Home Building Fund and HSBC UK. Around 30% of the new homes will be affordable.

Neil Elliott, head of structured real estate finance at Homes England, said that the “mezzanine funding further demonstrates our commitment to support SME house builders and to working with one of the UK’s largest banks to deliver much-needed new homes”.

Hadyn Beazer, finance director at Wyatt Homes, said that getting the right level of funding has been “challenging for SMEs in recent years” and that securing the funding package is a “key milestone”.

Hugh Taylor, head of housing at HSBC UK, said: “Wyatt Homes is an established South West house builder with a reputation for delivering quality homes.”