Homes England and investment giant reveal £150m fund for SME house builders

The new project is called Greener Homes Alliance 2. It follows on from Homes England and Octopus’s previous alliance launched in 2021, which funded 550 new homes, over 40% of which achieved an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A.

Of the £150m funding committed, a total of £42m will be provided by Homes England’s existing Home Building Fund, which helps SME house builders to finance developments.

The government’s housing and regeneration agency has relaunched a partnership with the investment giant that focuses on supporting SME builders with loan finance and encouraging green building practices.

Phase two of the alliance will introduce 10 new criteria for developers to aim for. House builders that meet four criteria will receive a 1.25% discount on their interest rate, while those that meet six or more will be eligible for a 2% discount.

The new criteria include: more than 25% of units to be affordable built on-site, or in line with local social housing plans; an average Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) score of 92+, or EPC A rating; and biodiversity net gain of over 20%.

Use of modern methods of construction in the fabric of buildings and paying a real living wage to workers on site also count in builders’ favour.

Other criteria encourage builders to regenerate brownfield sites, reduce water usage in homes, make over half of new homes zero-bills ready and support charity Lighthouse, which focuses on mental health in the construction industry.

To qualify for funding from the alliance in the first place, developers must ensure that all homes built are fossil fuel-free and have an average SAP score of 85 or above.