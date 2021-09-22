Homes England and Lloyds launch fresh £300m fund for small house builders

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and regional house builders will be able to access the equity funding under the latest iteration of the Housing Growth Partnership (HGP), a social impact investor launched by the government agency and Lloyds in 2016.

The new fund will support a wider range of tenures than the original HGP, including build to rent, regeneration and retirement living.

Lloyds will provide £180m in equity to the new fund and Homes England will contribute £120m.

The fund will also be broadened to enable investment into larger house-building projects with a development value of up to £75m.

Developers building between five and 500 units are eligible for the fund, which will provide a maximum of £10m per investment.

Priority will be given to projects with a greater sustainability focus, as well as those using modern methods of construction and other “evolutionary” construction methods.