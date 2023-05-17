The agreement was signed on Tuesday at the UKREiiF conference in Leeds.

The partnership has identified 16 projects in West Yorkshire to be the focus for regeneration, including Bradford City Centre, Halifax urban centre, North Halifax, Huddersfield and Dewsbury town centres, East Leeds Extension, Leeds City Centre, Wakefield City Centre and Pontefract.

The combined authority said investment of its £3.2m housing revenue fund, a product of its recent devolution deal, allowed it to build a credible project pipeline to secure the partnership.

This is Homes England’s third strategic place partnership to be signed, following pilots in Greater Manchester and South Essex.