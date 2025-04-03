Homes England appoints boss of predecessor agency as interim chair

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The government’s housing and regeneration agency has appointed the former chief executive of the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) as its interim chair.
Homes England, which replaced the HCA in 2018, has announced that Pat Ritchie will take on the role when Peter Freeman steps down at the end of this month.
Ms Ritchie, also former chief executive of Newcastle City Council, is expected to stay in the interim position for up to 18 months.
The agency hopes this will help provide stability and momentum as it works to deliver the government’s housing ambitions and moves to a regional and place-based operating model that aligns with the wider devolution agenda.
Ms Ritchie has been chair of the Government Property Agency since 2020 and currently sits on the board at Homes England, where she helps oversee and implement the agency’s key priorities.
She said: “I am proud to have been asked to step in as interim Homes England chair during this period of transformation. The agency’s great strength is its people, who are passionate about regeneration and building strong communities, and we are focused on driving delivery to help achieve the government’s housing ambitions.
“It is an honour to lead an organisation I have been so closely involved with for many years. We will work tirelessly with local leaders, housing associations, developers and investors to deliver the homes our country needs, building on strong foundations of place-based working and successful delivery laid by Peter Freeman.”
Ms Ritchie stepped down as boss of Newcastle Council after eight-and-a-half years in the role in June 2021.
Her appointment comes after both chief executive Peter Denton and Mr Freeman announced in November 2024 that they would leave their posts this year.
Mr Freeman said: “Pat and I have worked closely with colleagues on the board, which I’ve had the privilege of leading for the past four years. She is extremely well placed to take on the role of interim chair at such a pivotal and exciting moment for the agency.
“Her stewardship with be invaluable to colleagues, government and the sector during such a transformative period, which is already well underway. I wish her the very best for the next chapter at Homes England, along with all those working so hard to deliver the homes and places people need across the country.”
Mr Denton was replaced by interim chief executive Eamonn Boylan, who helped set up the HCA in 2008 and was deputy chief executive at the body.
Mr Boylan revealed at a conference on Wednesday that around 60% of the government’s recent top-ups to the Affordable Homes Programme are being spent on social rented homes.
On Ms Ritchie’s appointment, housing minister Matthew Pennycook said: “I would like to thank Peter once again for his leadership of the agency over the last four years and look forward to continuing to work with him in the years ahead to realise the full potential of Greater Cambridge.
“I am delighted that Pat has accepted the role of interim chair and I am very much looking forward to working with her in the role.
“Pat commands considerable respect in the sector, brings a wealth of experience from previous roles and is well placed to ensure the agency is effectively supporting the government’s ambitious housing agenda.”
Last month, Inside Housing interviewed Mr Boylan about Homes England needing to evolve and what it was like to be called back to lead the organisation he helped found.
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