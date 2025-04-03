Homes England appoints boss of predecessor agency as interim chair

Mr Freeman said: “Pat and I have worked closely with colleagues on the board, which I’ve had the privilege of leading for the past four years. She is extremely well placed to take on the role of interim chair at such a pivotal and exciting moment for the agency.

“Her stewardship with be invaluable to colleagues, government and the sector during such a transformative period, which is already well underway. I wish her the very best for the next chapter at Homes England, along with all those working so hard to deliver the homes and places people need across the country.”

Mr Denton was replaced by interim chief executive Eamonn Boylan, who helped set up the HCA in 2008 and was deputy chief executive at the body.

Mr Boylan revealed at a conference on Wednesday that around 60% of the government’s recent top-ups to the Affordable Homes Programme are being spent on social rented homes.

On Ms Ritchie’s appointment, housing minister Matthew Pennycook said: “I would like to thank Peter once again for his leadership of the agency over the last four years and look forward to continuing to work with him in the years ahead to realise the full potential of Greater Cambridge.

“I am delighted that Pat has accepted the role of interim chair and I am very much looking forward to working with her in the role.

“Pat commands considerable respect in the sector, brings a wealth of experience from previous roles and is well placed to ensure the agency is effectively supporting the government’s ambitious housing agenda.”

Last month, Inside Housing interviewed Mr Boylan about Homes England needing to evolve and what it was like to be called back to lead the organisation he helped found.