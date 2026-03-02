Homes England appoints CFO from Cabinet Office

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The government’s housing and regeneration agency has appointed a new chief finance officer (CFO) from the Cabinet Office.
Caroline Patterson joins Homes England from the civil service where she was also CFO, covering a multidisciplinary portfolio that included finance, risk, estates and security.
Prior to working at the Cabinet Office, Ms Patterson spent nine years at the Ministry of Justice where she held a range of finance director-level roles.
She is described as “an experienced leader” and “brings a wealth of experience in financial management”.
Ms Patterson said: “I am excited to be joining at such a pivotal moment for the agency.
“As Homes England enters a period of significant change and ambitious delivery, I am looking forward to playing my part in ensuring we have the strong financial leadership, discipline and insight needed to support long-term investment, effective delivery and value for money. I am really looking forward to getting started.”
She will begin her new role in June, and joins Homes England at a time when bidding for the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) has just opened, and the agency is preparing the groundwork for the National Housing Bank.
The housing minister described the SAHP opening last week as an “important milestone” in the government’s housebuilding ambitions.
Ms Patterson’s appointment finalises a refreshed executive leadership team, bringing together the expertise needed to match the agency’s evolving regional structure and expanding remit.
Working alongside the recently appointed chief regional delivery officer and chief risk officer, she will help ensure robust financial stewardship underpins the agency’s ambitions to create more homes and stronger communities.
Amy Rees, chief executive of Homes England, said: “Completing our senior team with Caroline’s appointment as chief finance officer gives us the clarity and stability we need at a pivotal moment for Homes England.
“With the right leadership in place, we are better equipped to support our partners, manage public investment responsibly and drive delivery that makes a lasting difference to communities across the country.”
Her appointment comes after Homes England recently described how for-profit providers have received a “welcome boost” in the new grant programme, with recent changes increasing parity with not-for-profits.
In an exclusive interview at the end of last month, the Scottish housing secretary told Inside Housing how her government has “been learning a lot from Homes England”.
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