Homes England appoints interim chief executive

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Homes England has appointed an interim chief executive following the announcement that current boss Peter Denton will step down in January.
Eamonn Boylan will join the government’s housing delivery agency from 15 January.
He has 42 years of experience in public sector roles, including as deputy chief executive of Manchester City Council, chief executive of Stockport Council and deputy chief executive of the Homes and Communities Agency, a predecessor of Homes England.
Homes England said Mr Boylan will bring “excellent experience of leading large organisations and delivering place-based regeneration”.
Housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook said: “I’m delighted that Eamonn has agreed to take on the role of interim chief executive of Homes England.
“He has unrivalled experience and a long track record of successful strategic leadership, and I know he will drive the agency to maximise its contribution to boosting housing supply and delivering place-based regeneration and placemaking. I very much look forward to working with him from the new year.”
Peter Freeman, chair of Homes England, said: “With a deep experience in public sector leadership, particularly in housing, regeneration and local placemaking, Eammon is well positioned to lead Homes England over this interim period as the agency continues to advance the government’s housing priorities.”
Mr Freeman added that he and the board are “confident that under his leadership, Homes England will continue to drive meaningful change, creating thriving communities that make a real difference to people’s lives”.
Mr Boylan said he is “ready to help rise to the challenges ahead” and deliver on the government’s goal of delivering 1.5 million new homes during this parliament, while also “creating more vibrant, thriving communities”.
He added: “My primary focus will be to build on the strong foundation laid by Peter Denton – strengthening our partnerships, empowering local leaders and driving the delivery of housing that makes a real difference to lives.
“I know I’m joining a talented and dedicated team, and together with the wider sector, I am confident we will rise to the challenges ahead.”
It was announced last week that Mr Denton and Mr Freeman would be stepping down from their roles at the Homes England in the new year.
Mr Denton said it was important for new leadership to take on the “incredible fresh mandate” of the new government.
Mr Freeman said he will focus his attention on the Cambridge Growth Company, of which he was appointed as chair earlier this year, after his successor at Homes England is appointed.
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