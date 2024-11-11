Homes England appoints interim chief executive

Homes England has appointed an interim chief executive following the announcement that current boss Peter Denton will step down in January #UKhousing

He has 42 years of experience in public sector roles, including as deputy chief executive of Manchester City Council, chief executive of Stockport Council and deputy chief executive of the Homes and Communities Agency, a predecessor of Homes England.

Housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook said: “I’m delighted that Eamonn has agreed to take on the role of interim chief executive of Homes England.

“He has unrivalled experience and a long track record of successful strategic leadership, and I know he will drive the agency to maximise its contribution to boosting housing supply and delivering place-based regeneration and placemaking. I very much look forward to working with him from the new year.”

Peter Freeman, chair of Homes England, said: “With a deep experience in public sector leadership, particularly in housing, regeneration and local placemaking, Eammon is well positioned to lead Homes England over this interim period as the agency continues to advance the government’s housing priorities.”

Mr Freeman added that he and the board are “confident that under his leadership, Homes England will continue to drive meaningful change, creating thriving communities that make a real difference to people’s lives”.