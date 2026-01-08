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Homes England has appointed a new executive to lead a technical hub aimed at providing specialist development expertise to help boost housing delivery.
John Reid will take up the newly created role as executive director for technical capacity and co-ordination in March, the agency said.
He will lead a new national technical capacity and co-ordination hub, which will provide expertise that “can be deployed flexibly throughout the development process”, Homes England said.
This follows the recent appointment of five executive regional directors as part of the agency’s move to a new operating model, which will come into effect this April.
The agency said Mr Reid is an “experienced regeneration leader” with “extensive experience of delivering complex, high-value programmes and housing initiatives at scale across the public and private sectors”.
He most recently worked for Hertfordshire County Council-owned developer Herts Living as its managing director for three years. Herts Living ceased operating last week, according to its website.
Before this, Mr Reid was development director of Meridian Water, and spent five years as director of the estate development programme at the Grosvenor Group. Between 2012 and 2014 he was head of capital delivery at Croydon Council, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Mr Reid is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Building and former chair of the British Property Federation construction committee.
He said: “I look forward to bringing my public-private sector and major programme experience to help shape the new operating model and to drive the partnerships and places that communities across the country want and deserve.”
Homes England said Mr Reid’s appointment is the latest milestone for the agency implementing its new strategic plan, which aims to support the delivery of 280,000 new homes over five years.
Amy Rees, the agency’s chief executive, said Mr Reid is joining Homes England as it enters a “sea-change year”.
She added: “Together with local leaders, partners and communities, our colleagues are focused on mobilising our new regional operating model to best effect, alongside major national programmes including the National Housing Bank, National Housing Delivery Fund and Social and Affordable Housing Programme.”
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