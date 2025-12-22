Homes England appoints regional directors as part of new operating model

Homes England has appointed five executive regional directors as part of its move to a new operating model #UKhousing

This was a prominent part of Homes England’s new five-year plan, announced last week , which set out an objective to collaborate locally to enable development that “boosts local economic growth”.

Homes England’s new regional operating model, which will come into effect in April next year, aims to strengthen collaboration with mayors and local leaders and ensure housing and regeneration schemes reflect local priorities.

The appointments include Vicky Savage, who was L&Q’s group director for development and sales until August and will take on the agency’s regional director role for London and East.

Each director will own their region’s development pipeline and programmes, from “large-scale placemaking and growth partnerships to affordable housing initiatives”, Homes England said.

The appointments were made following an open competition interview process, and the agency said each executive director “brings extensive experience in housing, regeneration and place-making”.

Alongside Ms Savage, the new appointments also include Danielle Gillespie as executive regional director for the North West, Jo Nugent for the Midlands and Kate McBride for the South – all of whom currently hold positions within Homes England.

Tom Bridges will take up the director role for the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, and joins the agency from consultancy Arup. Mr Bridges was also chief officer for economy and regeneration at Leeds City Council between 2012 and 2017.

Homes England said the five regional teams will “work hand in hand with national programmes to make it easier for partners to engage and deliver the homes and places communities need”.