Homes England appoints regional directors as part of new operating model

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Homes England has appointed five executive regional directors as part of its move to a new operating model.
The appointments include Vicky Savage, who was L&Q’s group director for development and sales until August and will take on the agency’s regional director role for London and East.
Homes England’s new regional operating model, which will come into effect in April next year, aims to strengthen collaboration with mayors and local leaders and ensure housing and regeneration schemes reflect local priorities.
This was a prominent part of Homes England’s new five-year plan, announced last week, which set out an objective to collaborate locally to enable development that “boosts local economic growth”.
Each director will own their region’s development pipeline and programmes, from “large-scale placemaking and growth partnerships to affordable housing initiatives”, Homes England said.
The appointments were made following an open competition interview process, and the agency said each executive director “brings extensive experience in housing, regeneration and place-making”.
Alongside Ms Savage, the new appointments also include Danielle Gillespie as executive regional director for the North West, Jo Nugent for the Midlands and Kate McBride for the South – all of whom currently hold positions within Homes England.
Tom Bridges will take up the director role for the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, and joins the agency from consultancy Arup. Mr Bridges was also chief officer for economy and regeneration at Leeds City Council between 2012 and 2017.
Homes England said the five regional teams will “work hand in hand with national programmes to make it easier for partners to engage and deliver the homes and places communities need”.
As part of the new 10-year Social and Affordable Homes Programme, opening next year, the government has allocated £7bn to six metro mayors across England.
Pat Ritchie, chair of Homes England, said the regional directors will “bring the full breadth” of the agency’s offer, including the new National Housing Bank, to providers and “ensure support is tailored to local needs”.
She continued: “This approach positions us to plan confidently for the long term and deepen relationships with mayors, local leaders, housing associations and developers, building on the 10 Strategic Place Partnerships already in place.
“From my own experience in local government, I know that when national and local partners work together with clear, shared leadership, we achieve the very best outcomes for local people and places.”
Amy Rees, the agency’s chief executive, said she is “delighted that positive momentum continues at pace” towards delivering the new regional operating model, and that collaboration is “vital to creating the new homes and thriving places” that communities need.
She added: “This is not a hollow statement; I stand by these words with absolute conviction and commitment. I want Homes England to be in full step with regional leaders and partners to deliver a shared endeavour of more homes, regenerated communities and local economic growth across England.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories