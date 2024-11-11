Homes England approves £124m loan to help deliver extra 16,500 homes on L&Q site

Homes England has approved £124m to fund work that will allow for an additional 16,500 homes to be built on a brownfield L&Q site #UKhousing

Barking Riverside, a 443-acre brownfield site formerly occupied by Barking Power Station, is one of Europe’s largest placemaking projects.

This infrastructure will help make it possible to build another 16,500 homes on the site, alongside the 3,500 already built or under construction by L&Q and house builder Bellway.

The government’s housing and regeneration agency has agreed a combination of loan and grant funding to help master developer Barking Riverside Limited (BRL) — a partnership between L&Q and the mayor of London – to prepare the land, including flood-defence work and the construction of an energy centre and parks.

Tom Copley, the deputy mayor of London for housing and residential development, said: “Barking Riverside is an exemplary new town that is transforming east London with state-of-the-art new homes, community facilities, transport links and green spaces.

“I’m delighted that £124m has been secured to help unlock 20,000 new, high-quality homes. This will help support the mayor’s plans to boost homebuilding across London and build a fairer, more prosperous city for everyone.”

The site’s current planning consent for 10,800 homes was originally approved by the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham in 2008. However, it’s since been identified that the site could have up to 20,000 homes, with a minimum of 35% of these being affordable.

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive of L&Q, said: “This new funding from Homes England is a vital boost for Barking Riverside.

“With demand for affordable housing soaring, housing associations like L&Q are essential to delivering solutions — but real progress depends on government support. That’s why this investment is so important: it allows us to do more, faster, and at a scale that truly meets the needs of local people.